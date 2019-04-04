Does the emergency pothole crew just patch the potholes that are reported? I see them drive by a number of holes.
Hey people, quit stopping on crosswalks. If I’m going to cross the street on the crosswalk and you stop on it, I will walk into and over you depending on how much of your vehicle covers the crosswalk that I am supposed to use when crossing the street.
The Republican party doesn’t have a health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act, nor do they have a plan to bring a plan. So why is President Trump trying to destroy Obamacare?
Parents take a moment out of your busy life and explain to your children where you were born and tell them where their grandparents were born — History 101.
Driving through downtown Rapid City, I observed three workers cutting road concrete and creating extreme dust and not wearing protective respirators. Shame on their company and OSHA for allowing this.
The left doesn't promote abortion. The left does support a woman's right to make her own decisions about her body.
Dusty, John, Mike: 100,000 illegals crossed the border in March. We can’t hear you at home. What could be more important?
The United States is a constitutional republic, not a democracy.