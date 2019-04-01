During this time of great division of opinions, rather than rant and rave at those whose opinion you disagree with, just remind yourself of a quote from Joseph Stalin, the former premier of the Soviet Union: “Everybody has the right to be stupid, but some people abuse the privilege.”
Attorney General Bill Barr, once called “Coverup-General Barr” by conservative columnist William Safire for his effort to bury evidence in the Iran-Contra investigation, is now working his magic on the Mueller report. I wonder (not really) since DJT said the full report should be released as he has nothing to hide, why it is taking weeks to prepare?
Ellsworth is a military base. Maybe if it stored cotton candy machines and a herd of unicorns, people would be happy. The last time I checked, the military was for destroying our enemies.
It is ironic that the farmers who make up a large number of President Trump’s deepest supporters are the ones that are taking it "on the nose" by his tariff war on China. Trump's trade war has vastly increased the number of farm bankruptcies and loss of farm income in our state and country. I wonder "when will enough be enough" to cause a change in voter sentiment.
Don't act like Obamacare gave everyone insurance — everyone was forced to buy insurance. And if you are not paying what I am paying, then we are paying it for you.