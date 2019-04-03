Senator Mike, Please quit picking on veteran and Indian Health services. You have great health benefits with your job. Why can't other South Dakotans have your plan?
Republicans voted over 50 times to repeal Obamacare and now we find out that there never was a replacement plan and they will wait until after the 2020 election to come up with one.
No wonder the GOP can't come up with an alternative to Obamacare. Any reasonable alternative for those in need of medical care would involve a lot less money paid to doctors and drug companies, and no Republican is going to sign on to that.
The “left” will not abort a living child without a question, and birth control is offered and promoted through the Affordable Care Act. The abortion rate has dropped since enactment of the ACA. Now the “right” wants to reverse that.
How does Dusty Johnson claim to be "ranking member" of the House ag committee that overseas food stamps? He's just been elected.
Many believe that term limits for politicians in Washington, D.C., would make America a better place. To truly make America a better place, term limits should be placed on bureaucrats and lobbyists as well.
When you do not really understand the problem, any solution will do.