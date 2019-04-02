The military is not and was never intended to be an institution dedicated to "destroying our enemies." It is intended to secure the safety of our country — those things are not the same.
When there is such a problem with homeless children and the left will abort a living child, without a question, why isn’t birth control offered, promoted, even demanded? It is by far the easiest answer to this problem.
Who is responsible for removing the candy canes and lights from Christmas-time at Rail Park in downtown Belle Fourche? They need to step up.
Don't worry yourself about the Green New Deal and the elimination of your farting cows. At the rate we are going, in a few years the only animals that will survive on the Great Plains will be camels in summer and polar bears in winter.
Right in Pierre we have another Flint with water and the city has known since 1994 that they had a problem; if they were hoping with thoughts and prayers it would go away, it didn’t. Then $14 for a kit for the state to test?
In preparation for the B-21 mission coming to Ellsworth, we will need to build another long-overdue high school. The time to vote for a bond issue is now, not in two years.