Truckers hauling hemp are being arrested across the country because there is no way to tell it from real marijuana. I guess the governor was right after all.
Signs will prevent people from tempting fate at the edge of a cliff in much the same way that overwhelmed border facilities will inspire our worthless Congress to legislate a much-needed fix.
I see the same potholes I called in to have repaired last year need it again. Yippee.
Economically, does it make sense to invest $5 million of taxpayer funds into Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium? It’s only used around 25 times a season by less than 75 children.
It is up to Black Hills residents to say "no" to gold mining, because the Forest Service will allow the destruction of God's country due to 1872 mining laws. If you are not familiar with Brohm Mine/Gilt Edge, google it to see what mining companies left behind with the taxpayers paying for the cleanup.
So the U.S. is not a democracy? Then how do school board members, council members, mayors, county commissioners, state legislators, governors, representatives, senators and the electors who vote for president and vice president get elected? Maybe they play rock, paper, scissors.