Christmas Day, my family and I went to see a movie and were pleasantly surprised to receive a ticket from an anonymous “Santa” who told the clerk to give it to the next customer. Thank you so much; it was a great present and we shall pay it forward.
I’m not a “Trump Grump;” I just remember him taking credit for the markets being up last year and want to know whose fault it is down this year.
For those Two Centers who think Mexico won't pay for the barrier on the southern border, think again — even if they don't “write a check.” The new trade deal replacing NAFTA makes sure the USA gets paid fairly for a change — instead of getting taken advantage of — and thus Mexico (and Canada) will indeed be paying for the wall and much more.
Democrats should compromise with the president. They should promise to match whatever amount Mexico is paying for the wall and if the president can't get any verifiable money from them, then no wall money from us.
My daughter came home for Christmas from California and she was taking pictures of our gasoline prices to send her friends because it was so much cheaper than in L.A.