South Dakota did not accept federal funds for Medicaid expansion when it was offered — very short-sighted and mean-spirited. Hope it is not too late to expand Medicaid to keep nursing homes open as it will detrimentally impact people who need this care and their communities.
If the geese are stinking up Canyon Lake, why not just shoot them like we do the deer?
It seems kind of fishy that our state lawmakers and pharmaceutical lobbyists worked to label hemp CBD an illegal narcotic. How is it that in neighboring states you can still buy CBD over the counter at Walgreens?
Why is Rapid City thinking about Summerset's problems? It is in Meade County. Rapid City doesn't even have enough money to fix the flooding problems in south Rapid.
Mike Rounds is only supporting the $25 billion wall so he can get support from Trump on any special programs he wants. The wall is only going to slow down the illegal immigrants by a few minutes. All it will take is a longer rope ladder.
A country that does not protect and defend its borders is no longer a country.
Thank God for President Trump. If it weren’t for him, we would be up to our eyeballs in Clintons.