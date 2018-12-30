Short staffed at the Mission? Teach some of the homeless skills of how to work! They could volunteer to clean tables, make beds, etc., at the Cornerstone Mission. Give back for what they receive. Too much of a "you-owe-me" community.
Unbelievable that anyone could be conned into thinking that MEXICO would pay for the border wall. Also unbelievable that anyone would try to con the American people into paying for it!!
With another Rapid City business closing, it is becoming a shopping desert.
While you may be technically correct in stating that it is the "purview of the state legislature to either make CBD oil legal or not in South Dakota and not Big Pharma," remember it IS Big Pharma who spends millions to influence HOW the legislature votes. And as long as South Dakota lawmakers are padding their pockets with Big Pharma's money, they will continue to vote the way Big Pharma wants them to.
Any trash companies here ever think about putting plow blades on the front of their trucks? A town in Wyoming did it and that way the residential areas get plowed as the trash collection is done, which also makes it safer for them and they could work out a deal with the City for payment.