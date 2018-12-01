The swastika was an ancient European religious icon that was, unfortunately, misappropriated by the Nazis. Good that someone made it into a much different symbol.
Concerning the city's attempt to raise fees on everything from graves to landfill rates, its justification is "when compared to other similarly-sized communities, Rapid City's fees are actually quite low." When comparing fees to similar-sized communities, did they compare the number of low-income families, low wages and high property tax burden?
I can't imagine Thune and Rounds thinking a letter from them will move the President to care about our farmers. This posturing is ridiculous from our two senators that are simply afraid of being tweeted.
Don't be mislead. President Trump's current approval rating in South Dakota is 67% approve; 33% disapprove.
It's pretty clear that our weather is changing, however, the idea that we as a nation of individuals can really affect our weather is ludicrous when China, India or other industrialized nations do nothing to help reduce carbon monoxide in our atmosphere.
Hey, GM workers and bankrupt farmers and S.D. nurses and teachers, how’s Trump’s MAGA working out for you?