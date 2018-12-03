There is no doubt that the Rapid City schools are in need of repairs, as they have been for years. However, they are going to get little sympathy from taxpayers after they prioritized spending millions on new administrative offices when they could have used a greatly underutilized Rapid City High School.
It’s really disgusting how businesses have become so greedy over the years for Christmas that they have to put Christmas decorations out in Sept./Oct., and instead of sticking to Black Friday they are now open on Thursday — Thanksgiving. And it’s disgusting how people have supported them with their greed to shop as well. People have truly lost what Christmas really is.
I told my wife of 45 years that I wish it was spring and she told me to order it on Amazon. I did, but the problem is the expected arrival date is March 20. I guess I should have signed up for Amazon Prime.
Saying there is nothing we can do about climate change because of China and India is like being in a sinking rowboat and refusing to bail water because the next guy in the boat isn’t. By the way, China is the world leader in solar-panel manufacturing and a member of the Paris climate accord.