Teaching yoga, coding, and survival skills at the elementary schools. No wonder Rapid City students are not ready for college.
My wife and I would like to thank whomever paid for our dinner at the Longhorn on Dec. 3. I took my wife to lunch for our 77th wedding anniversary. We were treated because I was a WWII veteran.
Goody, I just got my Social Security report for 2019. I will have $1.54 more a month spend. Let’s see what I’m going to buy?
No mail on Wednesday, no stock market as it’s closed for President Bush's funeral. Who decides this honor and why? I can’t remember if it’s been done before.
I'm willing to throw some money in the pot for traffic camera's that catch speeders and all the jerks that thinks it's OK to run red lights in Rapid City. What's it going to take to get your attention — an accident involving your loved one's?
I don't understand how Rapid schools are so broke, but the school system to the west just builds new schools when ever they need one.
Does anyone remember when a holiday was just a holiday and everything was closed, and Sunday was a family day?
Don’t be misled. Trump's approval rating in S.D. really doesn't count for much in the big picture of the total U.S. population.