Good luck trying to get a South Dakotan voter’s opinion in the U.S. House as the Noem congressional office seems to be closed and not taking calls.
If your $800 ambulance ride was denied by insurance most likely it was because your transport was deemed non-emergent. If you're breathing and can walk, a Lyft or cab ride would only have been $10-$15 for your two-block jaunt, and the ambulance could've been helping someone who really needed it.
Perhaps, South Dakota voters should thoroughly investigate initiatives funded by out-of-state interests that result in unintended consequences such as we have with Marsy’s Law. While I agree with editorials and letters to the editor, police officers deserve privacy like everyone else.
Baiting deer so they can be shot; capturing geese that can`t fly so they can be killed; shooting mountain lions out of a tree; raising pheasants in a pen so they can be released before out-of-state "hunters" show up to "hunt" them. South Dakota sure likes to give wildlife a sporting chance.
You're right, the ability for businesses to band together or own a monopoly that allows them to gouge the consumer and go unchecked is capitalism — ain't it grand?