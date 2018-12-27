I am happy to receive the "huge" 2.8% Social Security COLA for 2019. It will surely cover the nearly 100% increase in my Belle Fourche monthly water bill for 2019.
Thank you for the unique Nativity scene. Dissing anyone's creative celebration of our Lord Jesus Christ would be like dissing the Little Drummer Boy.
The city cuts $70,000 from the mission, then entertains a $5 million gift to a new nonprofit. That same $5 million without interest would replace the mission's lost funding for over 71 years.
Donating to organizations that assist lawbreakers coming into our country is not being a good Christian, its contributing to the problem.
Driving in Rapid City has become a nightmare as most streets are in deplorable condition and many drivers are lawbreakers. I witness speeding, tailgating, running red lights on a daily basis.
I've done well in the stock market this year. If you don't know to take profits when high and by on the down turn, then quit your whining and get out.
It has taken Donald Trump less than two years to put the country on the edge of a recession and a bear stock market. Basically, he’s doing what he did to his own company that caused multiple bankruptcies except now it’s the country.