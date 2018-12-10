I think that during the Stock Show this year they should close off the 300 parking places and the area the Civic Center will take up to see how it will work when the new Civic Center is finished. Maybe it needs to be put in a different location.
Did you ever notice that Trump never takes responsibility for anything that goes wrong, but if a cow in Wisconsin gives milk he takes credit?
2018 has seen the passing of three great Americans — one in a support role and two heroes who worked for the betterment of this country without regard to political party but on the grounds of service first. Maybe, just maybe, this season we can all take note of how respectful, kind and considerate we are of each other on reset our moral compass in honor of them and the season. What a wonderful gift that would be.
Modular school buildings have been around for years, they’re nothing new or “bad.” If it’s that big of a deal, take money away from sports and extra-curricular activities to go toward a better building.
After a two-week, 3,000-mile road trip I am certainly happy to be back in the Black Hills where I don't have to put up with that cheap $2.65 per-gallon diesel fuel and get to buy that "better" $3.39 per-gallon diesel.