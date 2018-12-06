It's great to see all the money the city is bringing in with their escalated fees for building permits. Now if they would just use this money to give taxpayers a break instead of considering raising all the city fees yet again.
Once again the proposed state budget has more federal money in it, $1.75 billion, than general state tax money, $1.7 billion. If only the federal government would get out of our way and let us pull ourselves up by our own bootstraps.
Computer science jobs are growing by 20 percent over the next 10 years. At the moment, there are over 30,000 jobs waiting to be filled. Coding is exactly what students need to be career and college ready.
Teaching children to self regulate (yoga), basic binary computer skills (coding), basic science and self preservation (survival skills) — I agree why aren't more students going to college? Maybe it's "soapboxers" who are complaining about "back in my day" as opposed to giving guidance and support.
The president makes the decision to make a national day of mourning, and it's been done for every president in recent history.
Am I the only one who gets the implication from a Two Cent comment that Trump is responsible for the record soybean harvest?