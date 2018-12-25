The nativity scene was put up by a good Christian family business who has helped many less-fortunate people this holiday season. No disrespect was meant by it.
God bless David Rooks and his journey back to strength and health. He has courageously and publicly portrayed the fears and joys of being in God's hands during this journey. Thank you for your witness to God's grace.
Christ teaches us to "hate the sin but love the sinner." Father John Praveen is innocent until proven guilty. Those who choose to love should not be vilified.
A plea for asylum does not give anyone a right to enter this country illegally; there are formal steps to be followed and no one has the right to enter our country just because they have decided it’s their right — it isn’t. Side note: how many of the people waiting for their hearings are you taking in?
We should always fly our U.S. flag at full staff in honor of our country and our troops serving in foreign lands to help them keep their freedoms. Flags at half-staff should only be for a few days preceding a funeral for a former president of our country, with state flags at half-staff at the death of a state official. My opinion.