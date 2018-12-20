I think our country has been doing a great job in protecting and defending our country's borders until this alarmist Trump came into office. No invasion force has invaded us to date, just the people looking for a better life and escaping brutality back in their own country. That is what all of us seek for our families. Trump keeps stirring the fear pot to keep people riled up.
Come on already and nominate Mr. Rooks for the Nobel or other high literary prize. Haven't seen better and more honest writing ever.
Regardless of one's views on CBD, it is not the pharmaceutical companies who make it illegal or legal in SD, but rather that is the purview of the state legislature. Lack of facts seems to be no impediment to posting on Two Cents for some people, and folks should realize that these evil pharmaceutical manufacturers are responsible for scores of literal wonder drugs that have extended and saved countless lives over the years.
In true Western Dakota Tech administrative fashion, a vice president is awarded $5,000 for additional duties while staff and faculty haven't gotten a raise in four years.
Let’s hope they build the civic center addition to code and include functioning water fountains (unlike the existing facility). The next generation wants to use their refillable bottles rather than contributing to plastic waste problems.