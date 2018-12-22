By cutting our troop numbers in half in Afghanistan, how safe will our remaining men and women still stationed there be?
There is not a deer problem in Rapid City, it is a driver problem. Rarely do deer cause an accident when drivers follow the posted speed limits.
Let’s hope the S.D. Legislature takes on more critical issues than the backward direction of guns in the capitol and unnecessary further restrictions on abortion. They need to address stopping gerrymandering, making sure the Secretary of State cannot oversee their own election, and access to the benefits of cannabis.
The U.S. is a sovereign nation and we have rules concerning entry into our country from either the northern or southern border. No one has the right to enter our country illegally for any reason.
Congratulations to you South Dakota Republicans who successfully helped kill our Obamacare health care after many years of trying. Saturday night, the last chance to re-enroll, we gave in to the inevitable so now we are uninsured and fearful of the consequences.
You would think all of the global warming believers would be happy and think it is a good thing since it is saving so much fossil fuel used for heating. It shows me what they really care about.