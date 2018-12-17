While Kristi Noem has been representing us in Washington, I always found her to be accessible via email or mail and very quick to respond to constituent questions. I hope this remains when she is governor in a few weeks.
To bait and shoot hundreds of deer every year is beyond comprehension. There has to be a better way to cohabitate with the wildlife in our area if we consider ourselves a civilized community.
You need to imagine the smiles on all the faces that are eating a nice venison burger or steak.
Knocking the president about everything, complaining about capitalism and all the things the habitually offended whine about has got to be tiring. Just go ahead, take a knee and give yourself a break.
A border wall is needed to secure our border between U.S. and Mexico, but no mention of the border wall between U.S. and Canada. Guess they believe bad people can only get into our country from the south.
When are environmentalists, liberals and liberal politicians going to acknowledge our biggest environmental problem? The Earth, our home, cannot sustain this speed-of-light population explosion. At our current birth rate, we're headed for very difficult times.