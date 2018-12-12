The new incoming economic development head says our low tax, low regulation state is the correct formula to make South Dakota an economic leader nationally. I suppose that means we will be competing with Alabama and Mississippi for jobs again.
So, duh, Rapid City officials who don't think writing off unpaid ambulance fees is already a tax should look again at who really pays the debt. The unpaid fees essentially get spread to all taxpayers.
I don't think it's lack of competition that's the cause of the high price of gas in our town. I think the owners of the stations are refusing to compete.
I wonder if Gov.-elect Kristi Noem is still in Washington representing South Dakota as our one representative in this critical budget crisis. She can't be in two places at once and should fulfill the elected position she has now.
Why does the new state attorney general need a chief of staff? For a state our size, the only government official needing one is the governor. Does he feel uniquely uncomfortable because of his low qualifications for the job?
The Paris riots are a result of a bloated and corrupt government overreaching, overregulating, and overtaxing. Take heed, D.C.