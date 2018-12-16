If you are getting stressed out about many details that need to be done before Dec. 24/25th, don't blame Christmas — blame yourself for making yourself a victim of commercialism to buy and buy and buy. Most countries in the world do not base their Christmas season on purchases; they realize the reason for the season.
Stop griping. Game, Fish and Parks does an excellent job managing our wildlife. Hunters introduced the pheasant to SD, and pay hundreds of thousands toward conservation with the purchase of tags and ammo. Ducks Unlimited is just one hunter organization dedicated to wildlife and wetlands. There are dozens more ... It's easy to place blame with ignorance. SD really does care for its wildlife.
I see where Congress passed the farm bill for $400 billion so we can eat and they passed the military spending bill for $762 billion. I guess we like to kill people rather than eat!
The GFP recent statement about supporting new/young deer hunters by giving them a free bonus point is only a feel-good gesture. Mathematically it is worthless because the GFP’s previous decision to triple all preference points means that the miniscule 1 or 2 points a new hunter starts with is insignificant compared to the tripled points of hunters who have been in the game longer. The simple solution is to drop the triple point fiasco decision.