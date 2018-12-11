Thank you, Gov. Daugaard, for the wonderful years of excellent service to our state of South Dakota.
If all of the people complaining about the high price of gasoline in Rapid City would pool their money they could open their own "fair" gas station and run the evil gas retailers out of business. It's called capitalism.
We can only hope for sun and warmer temperatures to come soon to melt the snow and ice on the residential streets that the snowplows did not plow following the last snowstorm. Currently, those streets are solid ice and frozen ruts created by the vehicles of homeowners to get home.
I believe that part of the issue with our society is blaming everyone and everything that doesn’t go our way on others. South Dakota nurses, teachers, farmers, etc., had pay issues way before the last two years, so instead of blaming all our woes on MAGA/ President Trump, let’s try taking accountability for ourselves.
What is going to take for the city to put traffic lights at Rushmore Crossing? A serious accident? The traffic is awful at times and the congestion and backups it causes is an accident waiting to happen.
Are there other states where it is safe to include important personal information in email transactions?