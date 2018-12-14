If the city has $5 million to spend on a baseball field that about 2 percent of taxpayers care about and tens of thousand of dollars to shore up failing sports franchises, then they can keep the ambulance service funded.
I say "Happy Holidays." To me, it means Happy Thanksgiving, Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Comparing incarceration rates of S.D. with surrounding states without further analysis serves what purpose? A multitude of factors influence rates, perhaps even the possibility that people in S.D. may commit more crimes.
Dusty Johnson had a Russian spy speak at the South Dakota Young Republicans camp. Great judgment, congressman.
I think the children of this city would love shooting deer. We could be educating youth on responsible culling practices.
To the writer who thinks it’s cheesy advertising to sell the naming rights to the civic center. You need to make a quantum leap into the 21st century as its people like you who hold our city back.
We took our "little" to Storybook Island and had a wonderful time. A big thank you to all who make that light display possible.
The annual whine about snow removal, gas prices and geese poop has started again — that's how I know it's Christmas.