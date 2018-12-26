To the person who still hasn't read and/or understood this country's asylum laws, I don't know how many I've sheltered. I fulfill my Christian duty to help others by donating to organizations that assist those who seek asylum.
I'd like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Denise Rossum for planning and organizing the Widowed Person's Service Christmas Social. It was a great event during which 42 people laughed and had fun during the white-elephant gift exchange. This event helped ease the sting of loneliness many widowed people experience during the Christmas season.
Why did Congress appropriate $10.6 billion for 2019 in aid to Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador even though our nation is $20 trillion in debt? Our great-grandchildren not yet born will be taxed with the burden of reduced government benefits and huge tax obligations just to keep the money flowing to citizens of other countries if the current trend continues.
I'll vote for "build the wall" if it works as intended and needs not be monitored and repaired constantly. Otherwise, it is just another costly burden on us taxpayers.
At this rate of stock-market loss, I cannot afford much more of the new Trump prosperity.