Federal government spending, no public information on how tariffs will affect business, changing priorities, threat of government shutdown. It is no wonder the stock market is declining.
Thank you to crew that put up the many beautiful Christmas lights in Halley Park! What a wonderful joy to drive by them.
Beings you're finally helping with the the deer explosion in the city limits and donating to the hungry, why don't you also thin out the 10,000 geese that are taking over? You can't walk two feet at Canyon Lake or some of our other parkways without stepping in crap.
If all the illegals coming into this country were trying to register as Republicans, the Democrats would have built the wall 30 years ago.
I had to laugh at the recent Two Cents comment blaming environmentalists and liberals for the population explosion. The last I saw it was Republican presidents from Ronald Reagan to the present who imposed an international "gag rule" on funding for family planning.
President Obama sued Arizona when it attempted to control the illegals crossing their border in hordes. Seven and one-half billion people in the world — how many do you think would come here if they could? When is enough enough for you liberals?