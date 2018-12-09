It’s unfortunate that Sen. Mike Rounds is spending his time on a $25 billion border wall bill, rather than demonstrating the courage to demand honesty and ethical behavior of those in government service and protecting every person’s vote. Mike, if you think raising immigration fines will pay for that wall, I have a swamp to sell you.
The SD Department of Health and Pennington County Emergency Services provided a timely effort in providing free flu vaccines on November 1. Only a few hundred people took advantage of the opportunity, but have a second chance on January 12!
Red light cameras have been installed in lots of cities and if you check it out, most of them have been removed because they are so effective that people are getting tickets right and left and there was a huge protest.
Wow, Texas street must have someone important residing on it — a nice newly paved surface. The rest of us can only hope in our lifetime that our pot-holed, patched up streets are repaved. Good for them.
Is the city going to paint the crosswalks on the streets? Or are the drivers going to have to guess if they are waiting on the curb — or is that the crosswalk?
Before Rapid City takes on Summerset's sewer problems, the current and certainly future needs of Countryside and Whispering Pines areas adjoining Rapid City on the southwest need to be addressed.