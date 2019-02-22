"Well-regulated" means your gun is clean, you know how to use it, and you have plenty of ammunition. It doesn't mean layer upon layer of (probably incompetent) supervision.
If threatening possible death on cigarette packaging doesn't deter smokers, then how do stiffer jail sentences for drug offenders prevent drug abuse?
How many socialists would be needed to match the contributions of the John T. Vucurevich Foundation to the Rapid City area? 'Nuff said about the “evil rich.”
Most people in America are for the legalization of hemp and marijuana and the income it provides. Kristi Noem, do you realize by putting this legalization off you are hurting our state's income, and we younger generations will just do it as soon as elders like yourself are gone?
Methinks our current Legislature would have labeled funding for Kindergarten a "socialist" agenda back in the day. Let's remember that investing in education dollar to dollar is our best investment.
Thanks to the neighbor on Thunderhead Falls Road who cleaned the snow at the front of my house now that my mother is at the hospital.
Parking tickets are not forgiven by the city, they are written off the books for accounting purposes; they are still collectible.