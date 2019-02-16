The $390,000 Vision Funds for a military memorial park are taxpayer dollars. The mayor and council need to put it on the ballot for a vote; no petition needed.
The apathetic citizens of South Dakota should be preparing their grandchildren to function in the new socialist state of the “People’s Republic of America.” It’s on it way.
South Dakota legislators should not table the industrial hemp bill, as Kristi Noem wants them to. We are already behind other states that are moving forward allowing their farmers to grow a new lucrative crop. We can’t afford to wait until next year.
The male-female equality has gone too far this time. Leave the Boy Scouts for the boys and the Girl Scouts for the girls.
The restaurants downtown will be the victims of the new parking meters as dollar parking will deter the lunch crowd especially. We actually pay for parking now as we pay property taxes and other taxes in Rapid City that help pay for parking maintenance and for meter patrol personnel.
The national debt — now at $22 trillion and growing — and this administration celebrates a decrease in revenues to the government with a tax cut for the rich. What has happened to the Republican Party of fiscal conservatives?