The latest is new street lights and parking meters for downtown! When, if ever, will we get the streets repaired throughout Rapid City?
How about the Rapid City, Sioux Falls chambers, and the construction and health industries just fund some learning centers for Spanish speakers to learn English to take their driver's exam. Next will be Spanish election ballots.
Imagine that. Our self proclaimed "fiscally conservative" legislature is having second thoughts about giving money back to the citizens when we are collecting more sales tax revenue due to online sales. I guess Tax and Spend Republicans like to spend money just like the Tax and Spend Democrats.
Congresswoman Noem voted for legalizing hemp in the farm bill while in Congress and as our Governor, she wants to delay legalizing it in South Dakota. What a double standard she is setting, what is right for our country should be right for our state.
The Gaslight Restaurant and Marco’s Pizza generously provided meals for the many people involved in the valiant search for the missing girl. Let us as a community show our appreciation to these businesses by patronizing and thanking them for their kindness; that would be our way of “giving back.”