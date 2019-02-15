Ah yes, let’s build a chain link fence around the Children’s Home, but better yet, let’s make it a tall, cement wall with barbed wire and cut glass and a couple of guard dogs for good measure. That should really help the little kids with all their emotional issues.
Can someone tell me why a S.D. station is running ads for jobs in Spanish? Anyone who lives and is legal to work in this country should be able to understand English.
What a hypocrite she is. Permitless concealed gun carry allowed, guns on college and vo-tech school campuses allowed, yet she lectures on the possible dangers to public safety of industrial hemp production. Really?
All our mayor thinks about is how to spend more money on things we don't need like Presidents Plaza, veterans park, amphitheater, etc., instead of where we need it spent, which is on our roads. It's time for him to go; he definitely won't get our vote in June.
For the person who asked for President Trump's accomplishments, here is one. He kept Hillary Clinton from sitting behind the desk in the Oval office, for that I am forever grateful.
South Dakota's farmers need the industrial hemp bill to be signed by the governor.