Another example of elected S.D. politicians either ignoring the wishes of the people or assuming they don’t know what’s best for them: 84 percent favor concealed carry permits, yet legislators and governor overwhelming decide what the people say doesn’t matter.
Rep. Dusty Johnson says the solution to a future government shutdown is to negotiate, and he is right except the president said he will settle for nothing less than the money for the wall. We need a law that eliminates any possibility of a future government shutdown, which accomplishes nothing.
It's very telling that the Legislature passed the permitless concealed carry bill but voted down the bill to allow the same at the capitol. How does that make the average person feel in other public locations?
Is the mayor aware that Ellsworth has the Air and Space Museum, which is a free and a wonderful place to review military history? Our green space is not the place for military displays.
Our mayor is dropping $4 million to improve lighting downtown and to renovate a baseball field not to mention bailing out a money-losing hockey team in the six figures while gutting the homeless shelter. Rapid City, think hard if you want this guy to stick around.