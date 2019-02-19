South Dakota is a red state. It would be poor judgement to place the Obama statue in a prominent place like the intersection of St. Joe and Mount Rushmore Road.
Where are the future mayor candidates? We need a more conservative person in that seat. The taxpayers need better representation.
Did Kristi forget that she supported the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp and CBD? It was signed by Trump in December. I certainly hope her memory span is longer than three months.
Have seen so many drivers running red lights. If they cause an accident, I hope the victims sue them. A major problem in this area.
Of course, we need new parking meters since Sioux Falls already has them. Do you suppose they have an airplane in Falls Park?
Regarding the hemp bill, our governor sounds more like a mom to a child asking to wear lipstick. "No, you're not ready yet because I said so."
I cannot believe a Senate committee wants weapons allowed on college campuses. Unreal.
Why are we thinking of military parks, fixing up ballparks and even old cabins on private land when our schools are in such deplorable physical condition? I realize there are different sources for this funding, but ultimately the money comes from the citizens.