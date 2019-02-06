Is Dusty Johnson starting to sound like a Washington politician? Bragging about South Dakota fiscal responsibility when a good chunk of that "fiscal responsibility" comes from the federal government.
Thank you, Mayor Allender, for your strong visionary leadership for our community. You have my support and that of thousands of other Rapid Citians as you stay the course and endure the criticism of the detractors and negative naysayers who try to discourage you.
Kudos to Ron Jeffries and his great crew for another outstanding BH Stock Show and Rodeo. You made the show go on despite the very inclement weather in late January.
I saw a miracle early this morning on Cambell Street — the Rapid City Police were allowed to stop a car for a traffic violation.
Yesterday we had -4 degrees with -23 windchill, and we saw a boy from grade school walking home in shorts and light jacket, probably had P.E. the last class of the day, but parents need to enforce their kids on days like this to dress accordingly (winter coat, pants, etc.). If my kid came home like that I would be furious, and the teacher should have said something to that student as well before letting him walk out that door.