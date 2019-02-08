Would everyone please think twice before ordering online and shop local before we lose any more stores.
If the left Democrats are suppressing opinions, how is that you were able to express yours? By the way, socialism is an economic system, not an opinion-quashing system.
Notice to all kids from grade school through senior graduation and beyond: Be careful of what you do, what you say, what you wear — it will all come back to haunt you when you decide to do something worthwhile, even more now that everybody has a camera. There should be an age limit on stupid stuff.
Thanks to the white knight that towed me up the Fifth Street Civic Center hill about ten o'clock Wednesday morning. The streets should have been sanded before 8 a.m., thanks mayor for the great street — chuck holes and slick streets — the body shops love ya.
Mayor Allender would be far better served if he would take into consideration the concerns of people that don't support his ideas to find out why. Hint — because his ideas have flaws — every idea does!