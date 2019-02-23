I’ve never understood why we are so brain-dead that “tough on crime” must always mean more prisons and longer sentences. Elementary logic should convince us this is ultimately a self-defeating policy — unless, of course, we intend to keep everyone locked up forever.
I never heard that our former Bishop Cupich was other than completely wonderful. Enough with the conservative hate-mongering.
So our state representatives have no more important business than to pass a bill to expressly allow teachers to teach their personal skepticism of climate-change science to our kids. Wake up South Dakotans — the world’s health and welfare is at stake.
New parking meters downtown? How about giving the folks who work downtown a monthly pass or a discounted rate?
In order to grow industrial hemp, you will need to do way more than buy some seed, plant the seed and watch it grow. I support the governor on this issue.
The Legislature is talking about laws against distracted driving. I sure hope they have what it takes to pass them and enforce it.
Here we go again. Can we get the side dump trucks off Nemo road? Another one went off the road this week.