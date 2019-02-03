The Air and Space Museum has a B-1 and many other aircraft on display that are well looked after. Put up a replica of the Vietnam Wall; something that we can’t drive eight miles to see.
Instead of a “Military Appreciation” park in the least inhabited part of town, how about showing appreciation for all your citizens, including the military, by fixing the streets. Nary a word about the issue, no visible plan, how long will it be ignored.
It was very disconcerting to hear the lack of empathy voiced by some council members for the homeless children in Rapid City at their meeting on vision funds.
Congratulations to the governor on signing her first bill. South Dakota just took a giant step backwards.
It appears probable that more and more homeless people will relocate to Rapid City due to the many amenities we provide for them. The homeless cycle will never ever end.
The mayor is dropping $4 million to improve lighting in downtown Rapid City. Has anyone considered public lighting that does not spoil the view of the night sky so I do not have to see the lights of Rapid City from 50 miles away?
Opinion is the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability and no understanding.