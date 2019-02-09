Rapid City is becoming a city of vacant buildings. We need to find a way to find occupants for all the unused buildings, or tourists will find another city to visit that has shopping.
I commend the men and women of the USPS who are out daily battling slippery roads and dangerous wind chills to bring the mail to our homes and businesses. Please know your faithful service is appreciated by this homeowner.
It's interesting that to grow and transport hemp in South Dakota, the current bill running through the legislature would require farmers to purchase an expensive license and undergo a background check. Cars require registration, a test and a license to drive but weapons permits are easy and cheap to obtain, require no training, and allow for plenty of loopholes when it comes to requiring background checks.
A new Hy-Vee in the old Shopko location would be a dream come true. Maybe our city fathers could help make that happen.
I used to use CBD and would rather buy local versus online, but I guess South Dakota can’t see it's better to legalize and keep the tax money local. CBD is a good product, and I have used it for years as an alternative medicine. I just want to have my sleep aid back.