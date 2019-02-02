Thank you, Mayor Allender, for the money to improve the downtown area (lighting).
I thought the days of trapping and killing innocent animals for their furs and hides was over. Come on people, stop these killings. I wonder who the real animals are.
I don't think people understand that criminals don't follow laws.
Most people know walls and fences are effective, just look around you. To deny this shows insufficient information or political bias.
I am a senior citizen and I have never seen such a mess in Congress. A "get nothing done" Congress, with so many of them dishonest.
I wish grocery stores would offer more incentives to shoppers to stop using plastic grocery bags. Plastic grocery bags are not our friends.
Social Security and Medicare are not entitlements. If you work, this is money taken out of your paycheck.
Please, please make hemp legal in South Dakota. It is a great pain reliever for those of us who truly need it.
If you don't like the current mayor or any of council people, or what they are doing, we get to vote on June 4. Vote them out.