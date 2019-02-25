Yes! Get the red-light and speed cameras in Rapid. I moved here from a large city and I promise you that red-light cameras will provide endless revenue for the city and endless entertainment for us law-abiders that get to watch the brilliant flash of the cameras catching the speeders or red-light runners that just passed us.
We should be looking for ways to expand the vote, not contracting it.
When the Second Amendment was written, militia referred to a band of men who would come together when necessary to protect their community, as would the American hunter today. Those who would take away our ability to protect our families are either ignorant of what the Second Amendment says or don't care.
Unless you have undergone training to be able to respond in a situation where there are dozens of hysterical, screaming, terrified kids running for their lives, you aren't going to live out your “Call of Duty” fantasies of charging a gunman and being a hero. Go join the police force.
I am surprised that the politically correct "police" haven't tried to do away with Sarge in the “Beetle Bailey” comic strip. He is continually bullying, beating up and harassing poor Beetle.