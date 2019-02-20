Why spend all that money on new parking meters when the city is going to forgive thousands and thousands of dollars in parking fines anyway?
The presidential statues are about history, not petty politics. Although South Dakota may be a red state, many of our visitors are from states which are not and they look for the statues of presidents who served within their memory span.
Remember when the government just passed laws and the churches took care of people?
I can't think of a single valid reason to deny farmers the ability to produce industrial hemp. I can't imagine what the governor learned that makes her oppose it since she voted for it while she was in Washington, D.C.
Thank you to the Pennington County snow plow drivers. Your time put in does not go unnoticed. Keep up the good work.
Sure, Sen. Rounds, the IHS has issues to resolve just like state government when you were governor. You failed to mention that at the root of IHS challenges is that it is terribly underfunded.
The largest armed force in the world, 50 million, the American hunter. Try and take our guns.
Maybe it’s time to stop assigning gender at birth. I know what I am, you know what you are, so they surely know what they are.