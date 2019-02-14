I can't think of anything that would have as detrimental an impact on free speech as having guns on college and university campuses.
I am retired USAF and was active duty June 9, 1972, and helped rescue people on that fateful day. The peaceful greenway that remains is not an appropriate place to build a military display.
There is no such thing as "constitutional carry" with which most weapons proponents like to frame Amendment 2 to the constitution. A "well-regulated militia" is the very first clause of amendment 2 and the militia is mentioned again in Amendment 5.
I would hope that CHS will be investigated. If they are housing children with behavior problems, I would think they'd at least have a chain link fence around the place with a secured gate.
To the person who had a negative comment on President Trump’s accomplishments: Yes, he has accomplished a lot unlike our past presidents, and the tax breaks are for everyone, not just the rich.
As a Vietnam veteran, I am very happy the bone spurs are finally healed and now Donald Trump will be finally be going to Vietnam at the end of this month.
Trump's approval was 52 percent this week by Rasmussen; obviously the majority see the good he has done.