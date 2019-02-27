SD Legislature fights culture wars and ignores jobs, wages, health care and the fact that we are one of the two poorest states.
The $700K "left over" from the bark beetle war belongs to taxpayers so give it back. Typical government thinking is that our money is theirs and their job is to find a way to spend it.
I think we should put the Obama statue overlooking the landfill to keep track of his mandates.
Most people will agree that the world population and the number of livestock have increased dramatically and will continue to do so. I seriously doubt there is much we can do to slow our climate change when more than thirty-six percent of the world's population lives in India and China combined and these countries do little to curb their industrial pollution.
Sioux Falls is building two new schools and Rapid City needed a third high school 20 years ago; but, hey, Main Street Square is getting new lighting. The major and city council need to learn the difference between want and need.
The clergy have done a tremendous job of building a curtain of silence on the issue of reporting child molestation to law enforcement. Now the South Dakota legislature gives them an assist by way of continued exemption as mandatory reporters of this terrible crime.