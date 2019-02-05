Having an opinion, regardless of content, is part of a free country.
Having opinions suppressed is socialism, which is what the left Democrats are pushing
Why can’t people understand that the permitless conceal carry law only applies to law-abiding citizens. Criminals are going to permitless carry regardless of any law.
Enjoy the crisp, clean winter air while it lasts. All too soon, the sickening stench of lawn chemicals will fill the air.
Congratulations to Gov. Noem on signing her first bill. South Dakota is joining the leadership of this country by moving forward with the people's constitutional rights.
CBD is a safe, natural alternative to most pharmaceutical drugs and it has no significant side effects and is non-addictive. I urge our legislators to legalize CBD.
One problem with politics and political correctness is that there is little recognition of the benefit of having the other political party to create a balance to extreme positions. There is also little recognition that people and politicians can make mistakes in their past but recognize these, change for the better and don’t always have to be fired.