Taxpayer money should not be used for charitable contributions. Your charity may not be my charity.
Nice thought to put a veterans memorial in the city, however, I do not think a bomber should be part of it as today it would be too much temptation of being disrespected by tagging, etc. How about just a nice tribute with something informing people about the Air Museum at Ellsworth which would increase their visitation?
I wish our mayor would worry more about filling the commercial buildings that remain empty, instead of thinking about new builds. Rapid City should be using what we have instead of starting new projects.
600,000 foreigners overstayed their visas in 2017. So let's build a wall to keep them out?
Looks like Pierre is about to ignore the old mother’s advice – “Don’t take your guns to town boys, leave your guns at home.”
I am hoping all read national news about ALL the gun shootings around the country — is South Dakota trying to keep up with the number of shootings by allowing permitless concealed weapons? Just what our thugs need — to carry a gun with no background check.
Just what we need is a B1 Bomber floating through Rapid City when the flood waters come.