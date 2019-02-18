Thank you to the city and state plow drivers who have worked so hard to keep our roads clear. It is amazing to watch you guys line up and hand off from plow to plow to be able to clear 2-3 lanes at one time.
Here is a solution for President Trump to fund the border wall: Take money from the states and cities that are harboring the illegal immigrants and use that money to fund the wall.
After Trump declared his phony emergency, just keep in mind when a Democrat is elected president there will be no crying allowed by Republicans when he declares guns, climate change and the lack of abortion clinics a national emergency.
It's becoming boring listening to the "Never Trumpsters" say the tax cuts were for the rich. I am far from being financially rich and the tax cuts meant an extra $150 a month for my family.
There have been zero shootings on South Dakota campuses without the Legislature getting involved in an area where no problem exists. Leave rules governing university safety and life to campus officials and the Board of Regents who are in a position to make informed and thoughtful decisions.
Leave early voting alone, it is working, it does not need fixing.