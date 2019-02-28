As a registered Republican and fiscal conservative, I am proud of Congressman Dusty Johnson. He put politics aside and voted against President Trump's emergency declaration.
Want and need, go back to school, do your homework and quit trying to blame city hall and the mayor; schools belong to the school district, completely different funding.
I’m tired of some of our state legislators citing “the children” when they are pushing bills that are nothing more than attempts to inflict their own prejudiced views on the rest of us.
I would suggest that Noem use the leftover beetle money to cut Pennington county property taxes.
In the context of the Second Amendment, applying the modern day definition of “regulate" — to control or supervise by means of rules and regulations — is agenda-driven misrepresentation. To the framers of the Constitution, a “well-regulated” militia referred exclusively to one that had been thoroughly trained and disciplined.
Wonder why people don’t trust the media? Our president is meeting with North Korea, and all the media is discussing is testimony of a confessed liar. If Fox News wasn’t talking about the meeting, you wouldn’t even know it was happening.