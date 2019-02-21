By not allowing young adults on school campuses to carry firearms to protect themselves we are not "keeping them safe," we are making them soft targets. Have we not learned that "gun-free zones" don’t keep people safe from gun violence?
People that like to pop off about the Second Amendment seem to forget the "well-regulated" part. Owning firearms isn't and was never intended to be a free-for-all and that applies to the 50 million hunters in America, too.
It has come to my attention that according to at least one red state reader, Democrat former presidents should not have the same rights as Republican former presidents and their statues should go in less prominent locations. Am I still living in America?
Maybe we need to wait for Monsanto to develop Round-Up ready hemp before the governor will accept its production in South Dakota.
There is a vacant lot kitty-corner from the Alex Johnson on St. Joe that would be perfect for the military display of a giant airplane and other memorabilia.
Thank you to the couple who gave us a push up the little snow-packed hill near Westhills Village Courtyard. This car full of ladies was extremely grateful and our faith in good deeds was restored.