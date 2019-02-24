Someone commented that growing hemp was more than getting the seed. Are you a farmer? Do you know actually what it takes to grow hemp? Do you realize the beekeepers already have the machinery to process hemp? States are passing hemp bills throughout the U.S. All of her reasons have been proven wrong. Check your facts before you blindly follow Kristi.
Coming from a pharmacist: Ambien did not affect Mr. Rasmussen’s driving or judgment two days later. Ambien is completely out of the system in eight hours. The drug expert from the sheriff's office does not know his or her stuff.
As South Dakota's lone representative, Kristi Noem was completely silent when Trump imposed tariffs on agricultural products. Now, as governor, she is "concerned" about the ag producer's welfare ... too little, too late!
The definition of regulated, in itself, means supervised. If everybody who owns guns were required to join a supervised (well-regulated) militia, many people who aren't qualified to have firearms wouldn't have them. And hopefully you agree that not everybody is qualified to own and carry a firearm.
With the addition of yet another apartment house on Hwy 16, Rapid City should change the moniker, "City of Presidents" to "City of Hotels, Motels and Apartment Houses". Tourists' first glimpse of our beautiful Black Hills will be four-story apartment houses. Sad!