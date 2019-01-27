It's Groundhog Day and we are playing the part of Bill Murray because our South Dakota legislature is in session. Abortion, guns and bathrooms again push out issues like wages, education, health care and South Dakota's aging infrastructure.
Roger Stone insists he won’t flip on Trump. If no one has done anything wrong, what is there to flip about?
The Trade War has caused a farming crisis, so much so that Moody County has formed a support group to help farmers deal with mental health issues, including thoughts of suicide. At a time when the majority of our hemp is imported, it’s time for SD to come up with an Ag Bill that allows farmers to grow hemp.
To the Two Cents writer worried about what other states may say about him carrying concealed without a permit should South Dakota’s Legislature pass Senate Bill 47, if he thinks back to what he should have learned in his high school civics class, South Dakota has no authority to legislate new laws in any state other than South Dakota. Our proposed permit-less constitutional carrying concealed law ends at the border. However, get a South Dakota enhanced permit and you’re good-to-go in some 38 other states as provided for under their laws.