I can’t believe that anyone professing to want term limits on elected officials would support doubling the length of congressional terms from two to four years. Just that much harder to replace someone elected.
Judging by the problems other cities are experiencing with Segways on sidewalks, Rapid City would be wise to continue to ban them. It’s dangerous enough to be a pedestrian in Rapid City already.
All of Congress should forfeit his/her income just like the other government people. Congress did not do their job and that’s why we have a shutdown.
I wonder how much money the politicians are making from the Big Pharma companies by making CBD oil illegal.
So our state legislators have the time to debate concurrent resolutions. We citizens need to amend our state constitution to drastically shorten the days that these people spend in Pierre if that is all they can accomplish. And we'll also be able to take back some of that pay raise they voted themselves.
President Obama tried to lead from behind. Americans are now delighted that President Trump puts the interests of our nation first.
Governor, the people picked you to do a job and that job isn’t telling us what to do with our bodies. Make CBD legal again.